VCSO: Fireworks Laws Keeping You Safe and Legal
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has released Indiana's fireworks laws so you can stay safe and legal this 4th of July. You may only discharge fireworks on your own property, on property that you have permission to use, or at a special discharge location authorized by the fire department having jurisdiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Waller Berry Plastics
|16 min
|Hmmmm
|3
|I Miss My Friend
|23 min
|SummerJamz216
|33
|why is every Jimitiwn dude a tool.
|23 min
|Curious
|10
|where is mixed joey with the box chevy sittin u... (Dec '12)
|36 min
|pshhhit
|28
|So was the shooting on Barker Ave meant for Joe?
|39 min
|pshhhit
|8
|Mexican at the pony
|43 min
|Luisito
|5
|cjs
|43 min
|Simpson
|15
|Left a baby in a hot car today!
|2 hr
|Riddle me this
|68
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC