Two New Developments Could Accompany IU Med School

As construction continues on the new IU medical school downtown, university officials announced Tuesday that two new developments could be in the works. Thanks to a donation from IU Trustee and Evansville native Pat Shoulders and his wife, Lisa, a capital campaign has begun in an effort to bring a large courtyard and community plaza directly in front of the medical school campus.

