Trooper Suspended After Allegations O...

Trooper Suspended After Allegations Of Insurance Fraud Tuesday, June 13

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

A nearly four-month long investigation into possible insurance fraud was completed by the Indiana State Police and was recently submitted to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of 37 year old Lucas P. Zeien, of Evansville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Whitehead (Sep '14) 2 min Just curious 36
Aleah was in 5 min Anti rainbow 10
Mudshark Kendra Reingardt 5 min Joe 21
Worst so called mom. 11 min Rosa 1
Jeff Sessions 17 min gun ownin right w... 3
deborah bates hauri moxley dette stone nelson k... 18 min RN 51
Another Liberal Shooter 18 min gun ownin right w... 3
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC