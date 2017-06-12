Statewide Ivy Tech reorganization bri...

Statewide Ivy Tech reorganization brings chancellor back to Wabash Valley

20 hrs ago

The Ivy Tech-Wabash Valley campus will once again have its own chancellor under a new statewide organizational structure announced Tuesday. Ivy Tech Community College says it is returning to an organizational structure focused on campus-based leadership, with campus chancellors serving as the executive in charge.

