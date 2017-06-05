Second building to be built for downt...

Second building to be built for downtown IU campus

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street. It will be part of the med center's downtown campus and will be located on the site of the current Townsquare Media building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deborah Bates-Kessinger Engaged AGAIN 10 min Just wondering 10
Wondering Who 11 min imthatgirl 12
Things not to talk about on Topix 17 min Methville 893
how Tommy Vance pass away? 18 min The one and only 96
Stupid Lesbian go to bed 20 min stupid lesbian 23
Be the inspiration 23 min A gay man 14
the Cure......Lady Gaga 24 min stupid lesbian 2
shooting on Cass 34 min Dcgg 35
PG @ Memorial 55 min WhySoMean 83
jamie baker shooting 3 hr I love dead addicts 15
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC