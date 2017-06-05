Second building to be built for downtown IU campus
In addition to the current Indiana University medical center building that's under construction in downtown Evansville, there will be a second building going up, across the street. It will be part of the med center's downtown campus and will be located on the site of the current Townsquare Media building.
|
