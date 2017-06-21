Round barns becoming more rare in Ind...

Round barns becoming more rare in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Tribune

A picturesque century-old barn off Indiana 57 is part of a dwindling style of architecture that's inspired books, road trips and at least one retirement project. The Thomas C. Singleton barn, built in 1908, is one of 73 historic round barns remaining in Indiana, which used to have more structures in that classic style than any other state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aint goung no where 42 min Gotcha 39
what happened to showmes? 1 hr Good 5
All hood girls in Evansville are CMAs and CNAs. (Aug '15) 1 hr Bon Bon 87
Amie Wagler 1 hr Dmbfck 17
Name Fathers who aren't there for there kids 2 hr babalooey 9
Chris Fenwick 2 hr rlm 11
So I caught my bf tonight 3 hr Jebb 3
Left a baby in a hot car today! 5 hr Amanda 60
Things not to talk about on Topix 6 hr Mmm ok 1,162
Make a sentence with 5 letters. The next person... 9 hr ToysRUs 200
Who Gave You The Best Head 11 hr Amazing 86
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at June 21 at 2:54AM EDT

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC