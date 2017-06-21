Round barns becoming more rare in Indiana
A picturesque century-old barn off Indiana 57 is part of a dwindling style of architecture that's inspired books, road trips and at least one retirement project. The Thomas C. Singleton barn, built in 1908, is one of 73 historic round barns remaining in Indiana, which used to have more structures in that classic style than any other state.
