Report: I-69 fatal crash victims were...

Report: I-69 fatal crash victims were from Fort Wayne

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. An Evansville television station is reporting that two people killed in a crash Monday on I-69 in southern Indiana were from Fort Wayne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Left a baby in a hot car today! 9 min How sweet 57
I really wish that all races could b seperate 9 min topicofconversation 6
Dr .Eggers? 10 min Girl 2
Name people who don't pay there bills 14 min taco 22
Kol Lamb 22 min Usa 5
Any recommendations for best plastic surgeon? 37 min Ljy2258 1
red bandana 41 min info 1
Make a sentence with 5 letters. The next person... 41 min ToysRUs 200
Things not to talk about on Topix 53 min ToysRUs 1,148
Who Gave You The Best Head 3 hr Amazing 86
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC