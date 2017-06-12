Pope Francis names new Indy archbishop-elect
Charles C. Thompson, 56, was announced to be the Archdiocese of Indianapolis' new archbishop at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Thompson is currently the Bishop of Evansville, Indiana.
