Pope Francis names new Indy archbishop-elect

Charles C. Thompson, 56, was announced to be the Archdiocese of Indianapolis' new archbishop at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Thompson is currently the Bishop of Evansville, Indiana.

