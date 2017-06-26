One Final Incentive Offered in Cool C...

One Final Incentive Offered in Cool Car, Cold Cash Drawing

17 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

There is one week left until the prize drawing on July 3 for Easterseals' Cool Car, Cold Cash sponsored by Old National Bank. The grand prize winner will choose a new 2017 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S CVT or $15,000.

