Night work to start on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville
The Indiana Department of Transportation says grinding and sealing of bridge joints are to begin around 7 p.m. Monday between Wabash Avenue and U.S. 41. Crews will be using two lanes of traffic. Work will begin on the west side of the project's limits and move east.
