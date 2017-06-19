Night work to start on Lloyd Expressw...

Night work to start on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

The Indiana Department of Transportation says grinding and sealing of bridge joints are to begin around 7 p.m. Monday between Wabash Avenue and U.S. 41. Crews will be using two lanes of traffic. Work will begin on the west side of the project's limits and move east.

