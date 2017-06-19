Nexstar Day of Caring Teaming up with Wesselman's for Donations
For the second consecutive year, our parent company Nexstar Media is celebrating its start by giving back to the communities we serve. This year we are teaming up with Wesselman's markets to put on a food drive to benefit Potter's Wheel Ministries and the Salvation Army of Evansville.
