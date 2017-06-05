New pumping station to affect Kids Ki...

New pumping station to affect Kids KingdomTuesday, June 6The...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"Kids Kingdom is near the end of its useful life and will need to be rebuilt soon," said Mike Labitzke, Deputy Director of the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility. "The timing of the effluent pump station project is right where it needs to be to rebuild Kids Kingdom," he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PG @ Memorial 29 min Keeping it real 102
Jamie Lockwood 49 min DJ_hartless 1
Wife wouldn't listen!! 1 hr Eunuch is You 7
Swingers 1 hr Swingnswap 1
shooting on Cass 1 hr Duh 50
you 1 hr Thxforthesammich 1
Black Guys who are undercover Gay 1 hr ZJT 7
Things not to talk about on Topix 2 hr Mistress K 956
how Tommy Vance pass away? 2 hr The 172
Drs wife 4 hr Disgusting 26
jamie baker shooting 5 hr Skinny 26
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC