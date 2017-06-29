Names released of 2 dead following In...

Names released of 2 dead following Indiana house explosion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Authorities have released the names of two women who died in a southwestern Indiana house explosion that also injured three other people. The Vanderburgh County coroner's office say Sharon F. Mand and Kathleen Woolems both died from smoke inhalation following Tuesday's blast in Evansville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carlis Falls (Oct '13) 5 min Becky 10
What's your fetish?? 36 min OneDay 33
Deborah has a new bag 37 min Job 15
Do they test newborns for drugs when there born 39 min believe so 4
Toyota megan roy (Aug '16) 44 min shes a troublemaker 10
Nick doerter 50 min Big boi 12
Cynthia Sauer 52 min smh 4
house Explosion 1 hr so many questions 97
Rev Brooks builds son a house with federal and ... 1 hr DaBears 55
Evansville Police Department - Topix Precient 7 hr moana lisa 14
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC