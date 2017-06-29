Names released of 2 dead following Indiana house explosion
Authorities have released the names of two women who died in a southwestern Indiana house explosion that also injured three other people. The Vanderburgh County coroner's office say Sharon F. Mand and Kathleen Woolems both died from smoke inhalation following Tuesday's blast in Evansville.
