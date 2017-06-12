Meth tossed from vehicle onto Green R...

Meth tossed from vehicle onto Green River Rd. during chase

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Part of Green River Road was shut down while crews worked to clean up meth off the road Thursday night. Evansville police say they were chasing a vehicle when someone tossed meth out of the window in the northbound lanes of Green River Road, just north of Morgan Avenue.

