Meth tossed from vehicle onto Green River Rd. during chase
Part of Green River Road was shut down while crews worked to clean up meth off the road Thursday night. Evansville police say they were chasing a vehicle when someone tossed meth out of the window in the northbound lanes of Green River Road, just north of Morgan Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
