Jonathan Weinzapfel named chancellor of Ivy Tech Evansville campus
Ivy Tech Community College has named Jonathan Weinzapfel to serve as chancellor of its Evansville campus as a part of its organizational restructure. The restructuring is aimed at better aligning with community needs at the campus level and empowering campuses to be responsive in meeting local needs, according to an Ivy Tech news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yayo's Birthday Bash
|5 min
|Always ready
|37
|Nicole Brackett
|7 min
|Hmmm
|14
|Arbys chick
|17 min
|Jsj3idndn
|1
|Water park SQUIRTING
|18 min
|Athruz
|17
|Madison schooler
|22 min
|Jsj3idndn
|4
|f.i.n.e.
|30 min
|Just an ex
|4
|Make a sentence with 5 letters. The next person...
|31 min
|IdiotsRu
|94
|deborah bates hauri moxley dette stone nelson k...
|35 min
|Sadd
|129
|Corner pocket Johnna
|2 hr
|2 top
|27
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC