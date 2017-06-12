Jonathan Weinzapfel named chancellor ...

Jonathan Weinzapfel named chancellor of Ivy Tech Evansville campus

56 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Ivy Tech Community College has named Jonathan Weinzapfel to serve as chancellor of its Evansville campus as a part of its organizational restructure. The restructuring is aimed at better aligning with community needs at the campus level and empowering campuses to be responsive in meeting local needs, according to an Ivy Tech news release.

