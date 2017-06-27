Ivy Tech president discusses restruct...

Ivy Tech president discusses restructuring

1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The restructuring of Ivy Tech Community College away from a bi-regional to a campus structure "really is about putting more community into community college," Sue Ellspermann, college president said during a visit to Terre Haute this week. Evansville and Terre Haute "did a good job" with the bi-regional structure, but the change - with each campus having its own chancellor - should work even better in enabling campus officials to meet community needs, she said.

