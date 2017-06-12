IU, NBA's Yogi Ferrell to lead Regatta Parade
Former IU basketball star - and now NBA player - Yogi Ferrell, is this year's Madison Regatta Parade grand marshal. Former Indiana University star and current NBA player Yogi Ferrell will serve as the grand marshal for this year's Madison Regatta Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debbie Kessinger Lied about having surgery
|6 min
|Lord A Mercy
|25
|New Thread for Deb Leather Face
|8 min
|Lmfaoooooooooo
|13
|Make a sentence with 5 letters. The next person...
|11 min
|Asking
|101
|Angie Weimer
|26 min
|Poor girl
|10
|Deborah Kessinger studied criminal DNA-EXPLAINS...
|38 min
|Typical
|16
|"Becky" the Walking/Talking Sperm Bank
|47 min
|Jamal
|1
|Miss Piggy??
|1 hr
|Fozzie Bear
|5
|Corner pocket Johnna
|6 hr
|2 top
|27
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC