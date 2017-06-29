INDOT: Road Work Moratorium in Place ...

INDOT: Road Work Moratorium in Place Over July 4 Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The July 4 weekend is expected to be one of the busiest on Indiana highways and interstates ever, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation . I-69 between I-64 and the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville will have lane restrictions due to concrete patching, joint sealing and bridge work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy at tj maxx 9 min TJ4L 26
worst jobs in Evansville & why (Feb '15) 10 min Nice 17
Tattoos 10 min Bottom girl 3
Molly Williams is a dirtbag mother can't pay he... 12 min Nice 5
Haters 19 min Bottom girl 4
Jennifer from Hooters 22 min Wings and Cake 3
Bottom girl fan club 24 min Bottom girl 17
house Explosion 2 hr dilly 108
Rev Brooks builds son a house with federal and ... 8 hr really 56
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC