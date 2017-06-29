INDOT: Road Work Moratorium in Place Over July 4 Weekend
The July 4 weekend is expected to be one of the busiest on Indiana highways and interstates ever, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation . I-69 between I-64 and the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville will have lane restrictions due to concrete patching, joint sealing and bridge work.
