Indiana may reclaim control of I-69 p...

Indiana may reclaim control of I-69 project

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Tribune

The state of Indiana hopes to assume control of an Interstate 69 extension project three years after hiring a private developer for it. The project is currently being governed by a public-private partnership involving bond holders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cody howard! (Sep '15) 8 min no name 20
Stupid Lesbian go to bed 23 min Whatever 26
Open Relationship?? 36 min stupid lesbian 10
Non drug addicts making $$$$ Rn 39 min Whatoh 1
this corrupt city. 39 min stupid lesbian 3
jamie baker shooting 57 min Mr Clean 21
how Tommy Vance pass away? 1 hr Mr Clean 140
Things not to talk about on Topix 1 hr ze glory hooollleee 903
PG @ Memorial 1 hr somecallmekaiserb... 87
shooting on Cass 4 hr Whaaat 38
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC