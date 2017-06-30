Indiana GOP picks Evansville for 2018 state convention
State GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer announced Friday that the June 2018 convention will be at the downtown Ford Center arena. It will be the second time that Indiana Republicans have held their state convention outside Indianapolis as the 2014 session was in Fort Wayne.
