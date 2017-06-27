I-69 Ohio River Crossing Offices Open
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the Evansville and Henderson locations. The offices allow residents to ask questions or make comments about the potential sites of the I-69 connection with Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
|
