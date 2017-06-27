I-69 Ohio River Crossing Offices Open

I-69 Ohio River Crossing Offices Open

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the Evansville and Henderson locations. The offices allow residents to ask questions or make comments about the potential sites of the I-69 connection with Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Down went FAYLA PEMBERTON ( hadi shrine) 3 min Were all here 8
Chris Holmes 5 min He gone 2
11 year olds 9 min nosurprise 6
Bottom girl fan club 53 min President 8
Guy at tj maxx 55 min Iseeu 21
house Explosion 1 hr Bae 87
Angie Parmley 1 hr seriously 29
Rev Brooks builds son a house with federal and ... 3 hr Taylor 50
Evansville Police Department - Topix Precient 5 hr Well Hung Boi 13
Who Gave You The Best Head 11 hr Funny 104
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,379 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC