Hundreds packed Evansville's Riverfro...

Hundreds packed Evansville's Riverfront for the 14th annual "Evening on the River."

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

With tickets going $40 a piece, all proceeds went to two key organizations that keep Evansville a clean and attractive place to live and visit. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful and the city's Park Foundation tell us it's all about making a good first impression for visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How polo die today 19 min Crushed Like a Grape 8
I like anal but my boyfriend doesnt 22 min Holy Toledo 14
Little I'm letting you go 26 min Holy Toledo 8
Pawn shops 33 min Holy Toledo 4
Be the inspiration 36 min Holy Toledo 5
shooting on Cass 1 hr Holy Toledo 26
I miss everything about you 1 hr Holy Toledo 56
jamie baker shooting 1 hr stupid lesbian 8
PG @ Memorial 1 hr PGSUXWILGUS 71
how Tommy Vance pass away? 2 hr Tina bickett 92
Things not to talk about on Topix 3 hr Special K 889
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC