Hundreds packed Evansville's Riverfront for the 14th annual "Evening on the River."
With tickets going $40 a piece, all proceeds went to two key organizations that keep Evansville a clean and attractive place to live and visit. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful and the city's Park Foundation tell us it's all about making a good first impression for visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How polo die today
|19 min
|Crushed Like a Grape
|8
|I like anal but my boyfriend doesnt
|22 min
|Holy Toledo
|14
|Little I'm letting you go
|26 min
|Holy Toledo
|8
|Pawn shops
|33 min
|Holy Toledo
|4
|Be the inspiration
|36 min
|Holy Toledo
|5
|shooting on Cass
|1 hr
|Holy Toledo
|26
|I miss everything about you
|1 hr
|Holy Toledo
|56
|jamie baker shooting
|1 hr
|stupid lesbian
|8
|PG @ Memorial
|1 hr
|PGSUXWILGUS
|71
|how Tommy Vance pass away?
|2 hr
|Tina bickett
|92
|
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|3 hr
|Special K
|889
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC