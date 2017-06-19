Flying rehearsal planned at EVV for p...

Flying rehearsal planned at EVV for people with autism

20 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Evansville Regional Airport is teaming up with American Airlines, The Arc of the United States, The Arc of Evansville, and Sycamore Services for an event called "Wings for All." It's scheduled for July 15, and will be an airport "rehearsal" for people with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

