Flying rehearsal planned at EVV for people with autism
Evansville Regional Airport is teaming up with American Airlines, The Arc of the United States, The Arc of Evansville, and Sycamore Services for an event called "Wings for All." It's scheduled for July 15, and will be an airport "rehearsal" for people with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Better Call Saul season finale tonight!!!
|2 min
|Nacho Varga
|12
|Katie betz - where art thou?
|5 min
|Awesome
|3
|Left a baby in a hot car today!
|14 min
|ObamaTheFag
|62
|Hooters
|46 min
|Hooteryuck
|8
|Casey Lee Smith (Feb '13)
|57 min
|MaxxaM
|8
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|1 hr
|Mr Johnson
|1,166
|Name Fathers who aren't there for there kids
|1 hr
|loSER
|12
|Who Gave You The Best Head
|17 hr
|Amazing
|86
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC