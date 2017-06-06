Finishing the year strong: Local students earn accolades
Nathanael Johnson of Greenfield, a junior communications major, and Hannah Williams of New Palestine, a junior accounting major, were named to the spring 2017 president's list at Bob Jones University. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average to earn the honor.
