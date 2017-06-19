Evansville Woman Guilty of DealingThursday, June 22An Evansville...
An Evansville woman was found guilty of dealing methamphetamine.
The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had raided her home on Covert Avenue and found methamphetamine, prescription pills, and a .380 caliber pistol. "The jury listened to the evidence we presented and came back with the correct verdict," says Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall.
#1 12 hrs ago
Wasn't Matt Elliott arrested with her?
#2 12 hrs ago
This does nothing but put a band-aid over the problem, and will stop nothing. Its just a feel good story for the Holier Than Thou Drug War Warriors.
