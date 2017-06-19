There are on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from 12 hrs ago, titled Evansville Woman Guilty of DealingThursday, June 22An Evansville.... In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had raided her home on Covert Avenue and found methamphetamine, prescription pills, and a .380 caliber pistol. "The jury listened to the evidence we presented and came back with the correct verdict," says Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.