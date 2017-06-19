Evansville Woman Guilty of DealingThu...

Evansville Woman Guilty of DealingThursday, June 22An Evansville...

There are 2 comments on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from 12 hrs ago, titled Evansville Woman Guilty of DealingThursday, June 22An Evansville.... In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had raided her home on Covert Avenue and found methamphetamine, prescription pills, and a .380 caliber pistol. "The jury listened to the evidence we presented and came back with the correct verdict," says Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
me

Evansville, IN

#1 12 hrs ago
Wasn't Matt Elliott arrested with her?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FakeWarOnDrugs

Evansville, IN

#2 12 hrs ago
This does nothing but put a band-aid over the problem, and will stop nothing. Its just a feel good story for the Holier Than Thou Drug War Warriors.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whitney Spradley is a POS 29 min The Crossings 17
Johnna wilhite is a selfish rude person 38 min Joe john 39
Jaymie brame that works at ft kelly 42 min Paul 13
Ask me and my friend Nate anything 57 min Wedont 49
being annoying on topix... 1 hr Hardleyharley 4
something needs to be done about evansville roads 2 hr Dork 10
Charles Hale 2 hr ????? 1
Left a baby in a hot car today! 9 hr Crazy 67
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Vanderburgh County was issued at June 23 at 9:58AM EDT

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC