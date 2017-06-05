Evansville to host Jehovah's Witness conventionTuesday, June 6For the ...
"They are anticipating between 9,000 and 10,000 for both of the weekends," said Laura Libs of the Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We just want everyone to be aware, it's going to be a little more crowded in town the next couple of weekends," Libs added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|1 min
|Billy
|946
|i wonder.
|4 min
|stupid lesbian
|1
|Drs wife
|7 min
|Disgusting
|26
|Snitches
|10 min
|Jesse
|2
|how Tommy Vance pass away?
|14 min
|Wow
|170
|Be the inspiration
|15 min
|To gayman
|15
|Tan lines...yes or no
|19 min
|Yes
|9
|PG @ Memorial
|21 min
|Husky nation
|100
|jamie baker shooting
|36 min
|Skinny
|26
|shooting on Cass
|48 min
|Skinny
|48
|
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC