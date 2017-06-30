Evansville to host Indiana Republican...

Evansville to host Indiana Republican ConventionFriday, June...

Friday Jun 30 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"I'm excited about spending the next year, as I travel the state, telling Hoosiers what they are going to expect when they come to Evansville, which is a great party, great atmosphere and great venues," said Kyle Hupfer, Republican Party Chairman. It will be just the second time the convention has been held outside of Indianapolis.

