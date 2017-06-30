Evansville to host Indiana Republican ConventionFriday, June...
"I'm excited about spending the next year, as I travel the state, telling Hoosiers what they are going to expect when they come to Evansville, which is a great party, great atmosphere and great venues," said Kyle Hupfer, Republican Party Chairman. It will be just the second time the convention has been held outside of Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|good system cleaning drink?
|5 min
|nosurprise
|22
|I miss you
|12 min
|Tip
|2
|Video of AmyJo
|34 min
|Trishigotu
|10
|We are watching her.
|59 min
|The Shield
|1
|house Explosion
|1 hr
|Vectren equals mu...
|122
|i knew it, and im getting off on it. they broke up
|1 hr
|Tommy
|7
|To Terrys Family
|1 hr
|Theft is bad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC