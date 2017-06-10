Evansville plans study to create down...

Evansville plans study to create downtown parking plan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The Evansville Courier and Press reports parking was one of the top responses to a downtown survey that asked about what needed to be improved. The study aims to create a downtown parking management plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kyle Baker only got 45 years 2 min Baker is a punk 13
ive only cried twice today 3 min Hmm 52
PG @ Memorial 18 min Huh 114
No one will play 19 min Hmmm 19
I'm sorry Jamie 1 hr Denied 4
Melissa Yates 1 hr Honkey 2
Steroids 1 hr Newburgh 6
West Side Show Me's 1 hr curious 1
how Tommy Vance pass away? 1 hr Yup 199
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,663,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC