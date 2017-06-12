Evansville pair facing child neglect,...

Evansville pair facing child neglect, battery charges

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Police say they were called to an apartment on South Harlan Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a family dispute. Police say a window had been punched out and glass was on the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theresa Lennartz... 8 min Truth 5
Debbie Kessinger Lied about having surgery 19 min Aint No Fool Here 8
So I'm giving a ex a second chance after a pain... 49 min Ur shield 17
Young shemale 52 min Jennifer 1
Robbery Mike's Food Market 1 hr babalooey 5
I drink every day 1 hr stupid lesbian 5
Lost pREtty pREtty princess 1 hr I wonder 7
deborah bates hauri moxley dette stone nelson k... 4 hr 4real 82
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC