Evansville man attacked during morning walk
Evansville man, Donald Crankshaw, said he was taking his morning walk like he does every day when he was shoved into a gutter and beaten up. "They pushed me into the gutter and held me down and battered me around the face and shoulders and as I struggled to get up I was yelling quite loudly then they took off on their bicycles," said Crankshaw.
