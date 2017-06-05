Evansville house fire investigation u...

Evansville house fire investigation underway

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

A crowd gathered at the Innovative Pointe Building on Main Street in downtown Evansville to hear 12 local groups pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. On Thursday, a dozen local entrepreneur groups competed for money in Downtown Evansville during an event similar to what you see on the hit show Shark Tank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Davis and Tina bradfield 1 min Kristy 1
How polo die today 3 min Yes 7
Things not to talk about on Topix 7 min Special K 889
I miss everything about you 9 min pictures 54
I'm sorry Brody Jones 10 min Uknow 8
shooting on Cass 11 min Justsayin 22
Its Always In Philidelphia 16 min charlie 22
how Tommy Vance pass away? 1 hr I love dead addicts 92
PG @ Memorial 1 hr Kaiser Soze 69
jamie baker shooting 2 hr I love dead addicts 6
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC