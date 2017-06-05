Escaped Inmate Arrested Wearing Nothi...

Escaped Inmate Arrested Wearing Nothing But Socks, Underwear

Read more: NBC Chicago

An escaped inmate was found in Evansville, Indiana Thursday afternoon in nothing but a pair of white socks and underwear, according to a photo shared on Twitter by police. Evansville police said about 12:48 p.m. that Spencer County inmate Alexander Payne, in his early 20s, had escaped from St. Vincent Hospital.

