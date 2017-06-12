Engineering camp designed to attract girls to field
Unlike boys, Kim Higgins said girls aren't encouraged enough to pursue a career in a STEM field - science, technology, engineering and math. Higgins, an assistant to the dean of the college of engineering at the University of Evansville, hopes girls develop the confidence to know and pursue STEM options for future careers after attending UE's OPTIONS summer career exploration camp.
