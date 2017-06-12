Engineering camp designed to attract ...

Engineering camp designed to attract girls to field

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Unlike boys, Kim Higgins said girls aren't encouraged enough to pursue a career in a STEM field - science, technology, engineering and math. Higgins, an assistant to the dean of the college of engineering at the University of Evansville, hopes girls develop the confidence to know and pursue STEM options for future careers after attending UE's OPTIONS summer career exploration camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best divorce atty? 3 min Behindthescenes 1
Deborah Kessinger studied criminal DNA-EXPLAINS... 4 min MonroeWantToBe 11
Summer Barnwell pregnant AGAIN? 11 min ACF 19
Water park SQUIRTING 32 min Chuuurch 14
Trinity Bell 36 min oh no 1
Fifth Third Bank Robbery today 47 min Curious 11
Nicole Brackett 50 min Hmmm 12
deborah bates hauri moxley dette stone nelson k... 1 hr dumb and dumber 107
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC