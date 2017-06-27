Crews respond to Evansville house exp...

Crews respond to Evansville house explosion

17 hrs ago

Evansville Emergency Management is responding to a building explosion in the 1700 block of Hercules Avenue. They're asking drivers to avoid the area.

