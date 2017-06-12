City of Evansville and The Evansville...

ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANTS Keith W. Vonderahe, Robert L. Burkart, Ziemer Stayman Weitzel & Shoulders, LLP, Evansville, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Guy A. Relford, The Law Offices of Guy A. Relford, Carmel, Indiana [1] The City of Evansville and the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation bring this interlocutory appeal from the trial court's denial of their motion for summary judgment on a complaint filed by Benjamin A. Magenheimer. This is the City's second interlocutory appeal in this matter.

