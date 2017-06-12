City engineers asking for $2-million ...

City engineers asking for $2-million to fix road

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The City Council of Evansville approved the first reading of a $2-million project that would help repair some Evansville roads. The city engineer's office is asking for $2-million to resurface some asphalt roads like Maryland and Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Water park SQUIRTING 5 min Extreme sarcasm 13
Corner pocket Johnna 25 min Somethinstrange4c... 24
elisha grigsby/falan miller 28 min Kimmy 2
deborah bates hauri moxley dette stone nelson k... 29 min Great 101
matt smiith is a ci. hes working! 41 min stupid lesbian 8
I drink every day 48 min Tru 13
Lets break it down 53 min Extreme sarcasm 69
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC