Bridge work expected to start next week
Ragle Inc. plans to make repairs and then install a 3/8-inch polymeric deck overlay at the State Road 256 structure over the Muscatatuck River, 1.92 miles east of State Road 39 at the Washington-Scott county line. A closure of up to 30 days is required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|matt smiith is a ci. hes working!
|7 min
|Omy
|9
|Matt Smith aka tattoo Tommy's brother is a C
|22 min
|Truth
|1
|Megan Halls a prostitute
|28 min
|Whoa
|1
|Nicole Brackett
|29 min
|Bahaha
|9
|Michael Tripp/Kaitlyn Gillenwater charged with ...
|1 hr
|FriendOfTheFam
|4
|deborah bates hauri moxley dette stone nelson k...
|1 hr
|Kimmy
|104
|Young shemale
|2 hr
|gutty wired
|7
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC