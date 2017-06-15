Bridge work expected to start next week

Bridge work expected to start next week

Ragle Inc. plans to make repairs and then install a 3/8-inch polymeric deck overlay at the State Road 256 structure over the Muscatatuck River, 1.92 miles east of State Road 39 at the Washington-Scott county line. A closure of up to 30 days is required.

