Berry Joins Fortune 500

Berry Global, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of innovative engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging, announced that it has joined the Fortune 500, Fortune Magazine's ranking of America's largest companies. Berry is ranked at number 413, with $6.5 billion in revenues in fiscal 2016.

