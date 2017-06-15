Berry Joins Fortune 500
Berry Global, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of innovative engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging, announced that it has joined the Fortune 500, Fortune Magazine's ranking of America's largest companies. Berry is ranked at number 413, with $6.5 billion in revenues in fiscal 2016.
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should've left when I could
|5 min
|Black
|39
|everybody quit posting
|5 min
|LookAtMe
|1
|Corner pocket Johnna
|6 min
|one day
|12
|Who hires felons with burglary or theft charges? (Aug '13)
|16 min
|Black
|137
|Kendra reingardt keeps deleting posts sorry bich
|17 min
|wife
|5
|i ate hart healthy mcdonalds doible chesberger
|19 min
|health nut
|1
|So I'm giving a ex a second chance after a pain...
|21 min
|Black
|19
|deborah bates hauri moxley dette stone nelson k...
|1 hr
|Unbelievable nerve
|86
