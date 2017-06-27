At least 3 people injured in Evansville house explosion
The explosion happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on the city's east side, with the house erupting in flames and being left in rubble. Neighboring houses weren't badly damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love you, I have been waiting
|2 min
|Shipssailaway
|22
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|3 min
|Your Fugly
|1,227
|Shoe carnival warehouse
|4 min
|Been there
|3
|Carrie Greenwell/Sisk no bond yet released?
|13 min
|no sorry
|3
|Rev Brooks builds son a house with federal and ...
|21 min
|KevinGates
|15
|What's your fetish??
|21 min
|Bottom girl
|6
|Ashley & Adam Schnabel
|23 min
|Jordin
|3
|Nick doerter
|1 hr
|Real talk
|41
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC