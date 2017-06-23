Administrator named chancellor at Columbus school
An Ivy Tech Community College administrator known for his love of technology has been named the chancellor at the Columbus campus. Steven Combs, who has served as campus president since 2015, will direct the Columbus campus in a new role that is part of a restructuring of campus-level leadership across the Ivy Tech system.
