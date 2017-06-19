a Mets bus is uprighted during a training exercise.
But Evansville firefighters say they wanted to be prepared in the event one should occur. The fire department partnered with Tri-State Towing for a training exercise on heavy extrication.
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|something needs to be done about evansville roads
|15 min
|hag
|9
|Brian Buxton
|31 min
|Bartender
|13
|Angie Parmley
|1 hr
|Seen her in action
|23
|damon welder (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Crip
|7
|damon welder (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Crip
|11
|alisha strader (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Begging
|3
|being annoying on topix...
|2 hr
|Omg
|2
|Left a baby in a hot car today!
|5 hr
|Crazy
|67
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|6 hr
|Art
|1,203
