4 Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lloyd Expressway

4 Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lloyd Expressway

Friday Jun 23

As a heavy amount of rain moved through Evansville, a crash involving a semi truck closed the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway. According to Evansville Police, a semi and three cars crashed on the Lloyd near Tekoppel Avenue around 7:00 AM.

Evansville, IN

