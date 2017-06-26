4 Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lloyd Expressway
As a heavy amount of rain moved through Evansville, a crash involving a semi truck closed the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway. According to Evansville Police, a semi and three cars crashed on the Lloyd near Tekoppel Avenue around 7:00 AM.
