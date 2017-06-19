4-month-old boy left inside car for 1...

4-month-old boy left inside car for 1 hour at Wal-Mart; rescued by EPD

17 hrs ago

EVANSVILLE, IN - Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot. Doug McGuire, the man who recorded the video, contacted 14News shortly after the incident occurred on Monday at the Westside Wal-Mart.

