4-month-old boy left inside car for 1 hour at Wal-Mart; rescued by EPD
EVANSVILLE, IN - Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot. Doug McGuire, the man who recorded the video, contacted 14News shortly after the incident occurred on Monday at the Westside Wal-Mart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aint goung no where
|7 min
|Lord have mercy
|38
|Things not to talk about on Topix
|15 min
|Mmm ok
|1,146
|Make a sentence with 5 letters. The next person...
|25 min
|Mmm ok
|199
|how can i still love you after what you done ?
|37 min
|Sad
|7
|She sucked my dhik and it was good
|38 min
|STDees For meeee
|1
|tired of hiding
|43 min
|stupidity at its ...
|67
|Who Gave You The Best Head
|47 min
|Amazing
|86
|Left a baby in a hot car today!
|1 hr
|Cat in the hat
|44
|Vile C unt can not run & hide anymore!!!!
|4 hr
|Interesting
|17
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC