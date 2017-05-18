Wind Advisory during EVSC graduation ceremonies
The Windy day out in the Tri-State Wednesday prompted our 14 First Alert weather team to make today an Alert Day. Many Evansville students will need to hold on to their caps and pin down the gowns at graduation ceremonies Wednesday night.
