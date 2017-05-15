Victim in fatal motorcycle accident i...

Victim in fatal motorcycle accident identified

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

Matthew Yandell, 34-years-old, of Evansville, has been identified as the victim in the accident. According to the press release from Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Yandell died at the scene of the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Things not to talk about on Topix 6 min Meth City 64
Becky Fenwick 8 min Johnny 9
Is 47713 the only ghetto? (Mar '13) 12 min Gucci2tymes 11
Tuesday Night Bar Scene? 15 min swingercpl 16
Charles baker 16 min Gotusedbyabum 4
How do I report a doctor giving out pills 18 min lol_xoxo 6
Chronically Homeless Man Denied SNAP "food serv... 22 min lol_xoxo 15
Who is your secret crush? (Nov '12) 3 hr rose894121687 97
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC