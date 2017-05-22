UE partners with new food providerMon...

UE partners with new food providerMonday, May 22The University of...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"We're always looking for ways to enhance the University of Evansville experience," said Dana Clayton, vice president of student affairs and dean of students at UE. "Not only were we impressed with Chartwells' service offerings, we were also intrigued by their focus on sustainability and food philosophy - things that align closely with our students' interests," Clayton added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeffery Vincent 4 min Posh 1
Where do I purchase scrubs/uniforms? 24 min Alice 11
Asian 26 min Lol 12
Side Chick Contract (Jul '14) 31 min Confused Whitey 12
Favorite postions (Mar '14) 32 min Bull 2
Ryan Hensley/RK/superman (May '14) 35 min Truth 43
ryan hensley (RK) (Jun '15) 37 min Noway 9
deborah dette kessinger mugshot 1 hr Mister Magoo 49
Things not to talk about on Topix 1 hr Lisa 451
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC