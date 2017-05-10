This Day in History: Europe Celebrates 'VE Day' After German Defeat

Pfc. Clarence K. Ayers of Evansville, Ind., reads the news of VE Day as newly arrived German prisoners stand of a New York City pier on May 8, 1945. Seventy-two years ago on May 8, 1945, tens of thousands of people gathered in streets across the world to celebrate "VE Day" - Victory in Europe Day - the official end of the Second World War on the continent.

