This Day in History: Europe Celebrate...

This Day in History: Europe Celebrates 'VE Day' After German Defeat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Voice of America

Pfc. Clarence K. Ayers of Evansville, Ind., reads the news of VE Day as newly arrived German prisoners stand of a New York City pier on May 8, 1945. Seventy-two years ago on May 8, 1945, tens of thousands of people gathered in streets across the world to celebrate "VE Day" - Victory in Europe Day - the official end of the Second World War on the continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Couples how to find a threesome ? 17 min Alvinlu 1
Fetish? 25 min Awesome 35
Stephanie Holtz 27 min Bird33 13
Samantha Rae 1 hr No doubt 4
KW wreck 3 hr Cereally 2
The Pony The Pony The Pony 3 hr Ughyuck 2
Brian Buxton 6 hr Ugly 2
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC