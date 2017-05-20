Surveying work starting for I-69 sect...

Surveying work starting for I-69 section in central Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A state agency is starting to do surveying work along the route planned for the final leg of the Interstate 69 extension in central Indiana. The Indiana Department of Transportation is having the work done along the current Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Things not to talk about on Topix 3 min Hendo 275
why do you have to do this to me when im pregnant 8 min Tell em how it is 8
The Pub 23 min Chelle 2
I don't like Mila Kunis 27 min Fez 12
Daven Boyd how he die? 39 min Babymommaa 1
deborah dette kessinger 44 min Yuck 7
Sucking Breasts in Public Trend (Nov '12) 46 min Ice Cream 30
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC