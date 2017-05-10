Statewide search for missing Evansville man

INDIANAPOLIS - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help locating Gary E. Underhill, 76, of Evansville. He was reported missing by his wife on Friday, May 5 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Underhill was going to drive to Schnuck's grocery store on Washington Avenue in a black 2011 Chevy Tahoe with Indiana registration UQ0892.

