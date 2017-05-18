Signature School holds graduation
The Signature School in Evansville held it's graduation tonight, and 83 students were awarded a combined $17 million dollars in college scholarships and grants. It is one of the highest ranked schools in the country and was ranked as the 7th most challenging high school in the country by the Washington Post.
